Vande Bharat Mission: Over half a dozen flights from Gulf countries to bring back around 1,000 Indians today

Distressed Indians abroad continue to be repatriated in the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

From Gulf, seven flights have been scheduled on Wednesday to take back around 1,000 distressed blue collared workers , medical emergency cases, pregnant women, stranded tourists and elderly people. Families who have recently been bereaved are also being priority.

From Doha there are two flights. One going to Hyderabad and the other to Vishakhapatnam. Two flights are also scheduled from Saudi Arabia . Riyadh to Kannur and Dammam to Bengaluru.

From Bengaluru, this flight will go to Hyderabad as well. From Dubai there is a flight to Kochi and from Kuwait, people will go back to Thiruvananthapuram.

Muscat has a flight scheduled for Bengaluru. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

On Tuesday too, more than 1,000 Indians were repatriated back to the country on seven special flights. More than 40 flights from the Gulf countries are being operated to bring back stranded Indians to India during the Phase II of the Vande Bharat Mission.

