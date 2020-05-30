Saturday , May 30 2020
Vande Bharat Mission: Over 2,800 Indians to be repatriated by 17 flights today

Eight flights are scheduled from the United Arab Emirates.

Seven flights will take off from Dubai to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi. One flight is scheduled from Abu Dhabi to Kozhikode.
 
From Jeddah, there is a flight is scheduled for Kozhikode. Kuwait has one flight to Kannur and from Bahrain there is a flight to Kozhikode.

Oman has three flights to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram while Doha has three flights to Delhi , Ahmedabad and Kochi.
 
Priority is being given to distressed workers, stranded tourists, pregnant women, medical emergency cases and senior citizens during the evacuation process.
   
2,280 stranded and distressed Indians including infants reached home on the Vande Bharat flights from different Gulf countries on Friday.
 
 On Saturday, another 2,800 Indians are expected to be repatriated back to the country. Majority of the flights are from the UAE.
 
Besides, flights to Kerala, there are flights to Delhi, Lucknow and Hyderabad from Dubai.
 
Muscat has three flights to Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram. Doha has three flights to Delhi , Ahmedabad and Kochi.

