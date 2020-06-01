Vande Bharat Mission: INS Jalashwa to bring back 700 Indians from Colombo today

This will be the first operation as part of operation “Samudra Setu” from Sri Lanka to repatriate Indian citizens as part of Vande Bharat Mission.

The ship reached Colombo this morning and will depart by late evening. Passengers have begun arriving at the Colombo port for emigration and medical checkups etc.

Indian high commission in Colombo has made final arrangements for the repatriation with support of Sri Lankan navy and other authorities.

COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.

Around 1,700 Indian nationals have registered for evacuation in Sri Lanka and the first Air Indian flight carried 176 people last Friday.

More such flights are scheduled next month.

Indian Navy has already repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi during the previous phase of operations.

INS Jalashwa is scheduled to bring back another 700 Indian nationals from Maldives capital of Male on Friday and preparations regarding it are also on.