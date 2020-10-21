Vande Bharat Mission flight to China on Oct. 23 postponed | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Now, this flight will be operated on Delhi-Wuhan-Delhi sector on 30th October 2020. Indian embassy in Beijing said this in a notification today. Eligible OCI card holders and Indian Nationals can reach out to Indian Embassy on [email protected]. for any assistance in this regard.

Another VBM flight on Delhi-Guangzhou sector is also scheduled on 30th October 2020 as planned earlier.

This is the 7th phase of Vande Bharat Mission which started on 1st October 2020. The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, as on 15th October, 18.32 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Anshuman Mishra/Beijing