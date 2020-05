Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Nepal to bring back 165 stranded Indians

The Air India special flight departed from Kathmandu to Delhi this afternoon.

Medical screening of all the passengers was done at the airport and only asymptomatic were allowed to board the aircraft.

The stranded and distressed Indians include students, old age persons, medical emergency cases women and an infant. Most of the passengers are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.