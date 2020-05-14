Vande Bharat Mission: 550 stranded Indians to be evacuated from Gulf countries today

Day eight of the Vande Bharat Mission will see one flight from Jeddah to Kochi and two separate flights from Dubai to Bhubneshwar and New Delhi. Nearly 550 passengers are expected to fly back on Thursday from Jeddah and Dubai.

The flight from Dubai to Bhubaneshwar will be the first flight to Odisha under the Vande Bharat Mission. Priority for repatriation is being given to workers in distress , elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women and others stranded in difficult situation. Only those who are found asymptomatic will be allowed to board the flight.