Earlier, two other flights on 8th and 9th May have evacuated Indian citizens from Bangladesh to India.

The first flight on Friday carried 168 medical students from Bangladesh to Srinagar.

The second flight carried 129 Indian citizens to Delhi on Saturday.

The passengers of the flight to Mumbai expressed happiness at the evacuation. They also thanked the government of India and the High Commission of India in Bangladesh for extending them all help during the process of evacuation from Bangladesh.