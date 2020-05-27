Vande Bharat Mission: 170 Indians evacuated from Dhaka to Kolkata

The exercise is being carried out under the Vande Bharat Mission of Government of India to evacuate the Indian nationals from all over the world who are stranded in various countries due to the Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

With this round of evacuation from Bangladesh, till May 27, more than 1,470 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Bangladesh to India.

The evacuation from Bangladesh started on 8th May. Since then, flights from Dhaka have operated to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Srinagar.

A few more evacuation exercises including a flight from Dhaka and evacuation from the land border of Bangladesh for North Eastern states is scheduled to take place over the next few days.