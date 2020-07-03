Vande Bharat Mission: 170 Indians evacuated from Dhaka to Delhi  

This was the fifth evacuation flight to Delhi from Dhaka. The flight carried 170 passengers including one infant. With this flight, till now close to 2470 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Bangladesh.

The evacuation of Indian nationals from Bangladesh started on May 8. Since then 5 flights have left for Delhi, 4 flights for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Dhaka carrying Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh due to the Corona pandemic.

Apart from evacuation by flight, close to 500 Indians from Bangladesh have also been evacuated from the land route as well.

The first evacuation exercise through land route took place on May 28 when 230 Indian nationals left for India from three checkpoints on the border of Bangladesh and India for Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.

The High Commission of India has also facilitated a few other chartered flights to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka