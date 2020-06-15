Vande Bharat Mission: 167 Indians evacuated from Dhaka to Delhi

The flight departed from Dhaka to Delhi around noon time.

This was the second evacuation flight from Dhaka to Delhi. Earlier one flight had left for Delhi on 9th May.

With the latest flight till now, more than 1965 people have been evacuated from Dhaka under the Vande Bharat Mission from Dhaka.

Apart from the evacuation by flight, around 230 Indians have also been evacuated from Bangladesh through the land routes to Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya on 28th May. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das had gone to the Akhaura border to see off the stranded Indians leaving for Agartala.

A few other chartered flights have also been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

The evacuation of Indian citizens from Bangladesh started on 8th May with 168 medical students stranded in Bangladesh leaving for Srinagar. Till now 4 flights have left for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, 2 for Delhi and one each for Chennai and Mumbai.

Another flight is scheduled to leave for Ahmedabad via Delhi on Tuesday.