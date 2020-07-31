Vande Bharat Mission: 158 Indians evacuated from Dhaka to Delhi

This was the sixth evacuation flight from Dhaka to Delhi. The evacuation of Indian nationals from Bangladesh under the Vande Bharat Mission started on 8th May with 168 medical students from India leaving for Srinagar.

Till now more than 2625 people have been evacuated from Bangladesh by flight.

Since the evacuation of stranded Indians from Bangladesh started on May 8, 6 flights have left for Delhi, 4 flights for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Apart from evacuation by flight, close to 500 Indians from Bangladesh have also been evacuated from the land route as well.

The first evacuation exercise for Indians stranded in Bangladesh due to COVID 19 pandemic, through land route took place on May 28 when 230 Indian nationals left for India from three checkpoints on the border of Bangladesh and India for Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.

According to the schedule for the 5th phase of Vande Bharat mission another flight is likely to be operated on August 13 from Dhaka to Delhi for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Bangladesh.