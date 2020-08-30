Vande Bharat Mission: 144 Indians leave for Delhi from Dhaka

The Indian nationals were stranded in Bangladesh after the Corona pandemic disrupted the regular air services between Bangladesh and India.

This was the eighth evacuation flight from Dhaka to Delhi.

The first evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission for the people stranded in Bangladesh due to coronavirus pandemic had taken off from Dhaka for Srinagar on 8th May. Since then, close to 2,950 people have been evacuated from Dhaka aboard Air India flights for various destinations in India.

Till Sunday, 8 flights have left for Delhi, 4 flights for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Apart from evacuation by flight, Indian nationals have also been returning in batches through the land route after the first batch of about 500 people left Bangladesh for India on May 28.