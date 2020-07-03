Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers takes flight from Colombo to Chennai

The Indian nationals who were stranded due to restrictions on international travel expressed their happiness at the opportunity to return home.

Two more flights under this phase are scheduled for Delhi on 8th and 18th of this month.

Over 1600 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Sri Lanka so far including through three special Air India Flight on 29 May, 15 June, 22 June and Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa which sailed to Tuticorin last month and through various charter flights.

Priority is being given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, people with medical emergency, pregnant women, elderly and those required to return to India due to death of family member.