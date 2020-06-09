Validity of Motor Vehicle documents further extended till 30th September, 2020

Earlier, MoRTH had issued an advisory on the 30th March, 2020 to all States and Union Territories wherein it was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire till 31st of May 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till 31st of May 2020 for enforcement purposes and that the Enforcement authorities be advised to treat such documents valid till 30th of June, 2020.

However, considering the situation for prevention of COVID 19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advise forextension ofthisperiod till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes.

Later, in order to facilitate citizens during period and conditions for prevention for COVID –19, MoRTH had issued a gazette notification on21st May 2020 relaxing the fees validity and /or additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till 31st July 2020.

Now the State/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal / penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extra ordinary circumstances of COVID-19.