Validity of expired driving licences and vehicle registration extended till June 30

In an advisory to all states and Union Territories, the Ministry has asked them to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices.

The documents include fitness, permits (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicle Rules.

The ministry has requested all states to implement the advisory in “letter and spirit” so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties

