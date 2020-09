Vaccine may be ready by the first quarter of next year: Health Minister

The Minister said, under the Chairmanship of Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is drawing up a detailed strategy on how to immunize majority of the population.

He said issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements and production timelines are also been discussed intensely. Health Minister assured the vaccine will be first made available to those who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.