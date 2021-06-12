Vaccination Of 20,000 Customer Service Staff At Samsung India Begins, Contactless Services To Remain In Focus

Vaccination of nearly 20,000 customer service engineers and staff at Samsung India has begun in the right earnest, with the Company focusing on employee safety, especially those on the frontline, as well as the safety of consumers who may need assistance with their favourite Samsung products including their Galaxy phones, TVs and digital appliances.

Several steps have been adopted by the Company to boost customer confidence. This includes online appointment booking for consumers, pick and drop service for mobiles and tablets as well as technical support on WhatsApp.

At the service centres, apart from all hygiene measures being taken at the entry points – temperature checks and hand sanitization – service counters have been equipped with sneeze guards and queue management is in place allowing only limited customers in at one time. In addition, the service team will sterilize the handset using the Samsung UV Sterilizer before handing it back to the customer.

Samsung Service engineers attend to consumers at service centres and also visit their homes to attend to service calls.

“There is nothing more important to us than the safety of our consumers and partners. Our service engineers are being vaccinated across the country and we have also launched a slew of initiatives to ensure consumers can avail services as per their convenience. Consumers can also utilize our bouquet of digital service offerings to get their queries resolved,” said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

Customers who want to visit any of Samsung’s service centres to get their smartphones and tablets repaired can book their appointments online on www.samsung-appointment.com or through the Samsung MyGalaxy App and the Samsung Members App, for a preferred day, time and location.

Samsung has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country recently with a pick-up and drop service for mobile devices across 46 cities to ensure consumers do not have to step out of the safety and comfort of their homes to get their devices serviced. Consumers visiting Samsung service centers can also opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post repair.

Personnel involved in the pick-up and drop of the devices from the homes of consumers will follow all safety protocols. The pick-up and drop and drop only service for mobile device repair can be availed at a nominal convenience fee of INR 199 & INR 99, respectively. Consumers can pay for the service through several digital payment options.

Samsung offers several contactless service options to its consumers, helping them resolve their issues without stepping out of their homes. Consumers can opt for WhatsApp, Remote Support, Live Chat, technical assistance through the call center or access do-it-yourself videos on the Samsung Website and on YouTube.

