Vacancy in Uttar Pradesh, salary 29000



Notices have been issued for the recruitment of many posts in Uttar Pradesh. These notices have been issued by HSCC India Limited. Interested candidates can apply here as per their eligibility. The application process has started.

Vacancy Details: HSCC India Limited has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Executive Assistant Engineer, Architecture.

Eligibility: The qualifications of the candidates to apply to these posts of HSCC India Limited are determined according to the posts.

Pay Scale: 29000 – 110000 rupees per month.

Selection Process: The candidates will be selected through merit and interview on these posts of HSCC India Limited.

Date of application: Let us know that the last date to apply for these posts of HSCC India Limited is fixed till 1 February 2021.

Official Website: http://www.hsccltd.co.in/

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of HSCC India Limited.

