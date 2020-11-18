Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has sought applications for apprenticeship training. Eligible candidates can apply for this online. The last date to apply is 22 November 2020.

Educational Qualification: BSc degree in Physics or Chemistry or Mathematics or Biology with minimum 60% marks for Additional Operator, Diploma in Chemical Engineering for Technician Apprentice with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit: The maximum age of the general category candidates has been fixed at 18 to 27 years according to the posts. While reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in maximum age limit as per government rules.

Stipend: 9,200 to 10,350 rupees per month will be given as stipend.

How to apply: First of all, candidates have to be registered through the Apprenticeship Portal https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/. After this, through the official website http://aavedan.iffco.coop/Apprentice/, you can apply online till 22 November 2020.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected as per merit.

The post Vacancy in 40 positions in IFFCO first appeared on Job Idhar.