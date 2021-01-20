Home / CAREER / Vacancy for Health Officer apply for 337 posts

Vacancy for Health Officer apply for 337 posts

Good news is coming for young people aspiring to become health officers. Because the National Health Mission (NHM) has issued a notice regarding recruitment to the posts of Community Health Officer (CHO). You can apply through online.

Post Details: National Health Mission (NHM) has sought applications for recruitment to 337 posts of Community Health Officer (CHO).

Eligibility: To become a Health Officer, the candidates should be graduates according to the qualifying positions. See the notice for complete details.

Date of application: According to the recruitment notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply till 25 January 2021.

Age Limit: To apply for these posts of Health Officer, the age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

Selection Process: According to the notification, the selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of merit. See notice for complete details.

Official Website: http://www.ayush.mp.gov.in/

