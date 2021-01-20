Vacancy for Health Officer apply for 337 posts

Post Details: National Health Mission (NHM) has sought applications for recruitment to 337 posts of Community Health Officer (CHO).

Eligibility: To become a Health Officer, the candidates should be graduates according to the qualifying positions. See the notice for complete details.

Date of application: According to the recruitment notification, interested and eligible candidates can apply till 25 January 2021.

Age Limit: To apply for these posts of Health Officer, the age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 40 years.

Selection Process: According to the notification, the selection of candidates for these posts will be on the basis of merit. See notice for complete details.

Official Website: http://www.ayush.mp.gov.in/

