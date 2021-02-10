vacancy for 504 Assistant Professor posts, apply this way

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued notifications regarding recruitment to many posts. Interested candidates go to the official website and read the notification and apply online.

Details of the posts: OPSC has invited online applications for the recruitment of 504 Assistant Professor posts.

Eligibility: For the post of Assistant Professor, candidates should have Master Dogri. See the notification for more information.

Date of application: The starting date for applying online for these posts is 15 February 2021. The deadline is 22 March 2021.

Official Website: https://www.opsc.gov.in

How to apply: Interested candidates go to the official website of OPSC https://www.opsc.gov.in and read the notification and apply online quickly.

Application fee: Rs 400 for GEN / OBC application fee. No application fees are set for SC / ST.

