Vacancy for 137 seats for engineers in BHEL

Bharat Electronics Limited has sought applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 137 vacancies for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online by 26 December 2020. All these periods are for one year which can be extended by the department for three years depending on the project.

Description of posts

Post number

Trainee Engineer-I 70

Trainee Officer-I 67

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://bel-india.in/.

Selection Process: Selection of qualified candidates for these posts will be done on the basis of educational qualification, experience and interview. The selected candidates will be appointed by the medical authority of the company on the medical condition. Candidates not selected at any stage will not be notified separately.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed BE / BTech / BSc degree from recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 25 to 28 years old. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Pay Scale: 25,000 to 35,000 rupees per month.

Application Fee: Different application fees have been fixed for different posts. The reserved category candidates will get an exemption in the application fee.

Please share this news







