

Good news is coming for those who want to become nurses. Notifications for this have also been issued. Interested candidates apply through online.

Details of posts: According to the notification, applications have been invited for the recruitment of 108 posts of Staff Nurse.

Eligibility: ANM, B.Sc Nursing has been prescribed eligibility for candidates to apply for these posts. Read the notice for more information.

Date of application: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by 28 February 2021. Applications have been started.

Age Limit: Let us tell you that the maximum age limit has been set for applying for these posts at 40 years.

Website link to apply: https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/

Application fee: The application fee has been fixed at Rs 300 for applying to these nurse posts. For more information, you should read the notification thoroughly.

The post Vacancy for 1008 nurse posts, apply online first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







