Vacancy arrived in District Court, selection will be interview

Vacancy has come out for the recruitment of many vacant posts in the District Court. Notices have also been issued on the official website as well. Interested candidates read the notice and apply according to the given guidelines.

Details of the posts: Let us know that applications have been sought from the youth for recruitment to the posts of Stenographer and Sweeper in the District Court.

Eligibility: If you want to work on stenographer and sweeper positions then you have BA. OR B.Sc. degree

Age limit: For applying to these posts of District Court, the age limit of the candidates should be between 18 and 37 years.

Selection Process: According to the recruitment notification, the candidates will be selected through these interviews directly.

Official Website: https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/

Application Process: Interested candidates can go through this official website and read the notification thoroughly. Then apply.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will get salary as per rules.

The last date to apply is scheduled until 21 January 2021.

