Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released advertisements for Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Teacher Services Examination 2020. Candidates can apply online for a total of 571 posts of General Branch Buff Female Branch in different subjects from 12 October to 01 November 2020. There are a total of 544 vacancies in different subjects in Lecturer General Branch and 27 vacancies in Lecturer Email Branch.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates possessing LT Diploma or Bachelor of Education and B.Ed qualification from a recognized training institute college with post graduation in a related subject from a recognized university or institute will be eligible to apply.

Age Range

As on 01 July 2020, the minimum age limit for this has been set at 21 years and maximum 42 years. Candidates of local reserved category of Uttarakhand will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per rules.

pay scale

45,678 to Rs 1,51,100 per month will be paid as salary to successful candidates as per Level-08 of 7th CPC.

How to apply

One can apply online through the official website of Uttarakhand Public Service Commission www.ukpsc.gov.in from 12 October to 01 November 2020. Hard copies should be received by November 16 at the official address along with all necessary documents.

Application fee

General, OBC, EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 176.55 and SC, ST of Uttarakhand Rs 86.55 and PH 26.55 as application fee.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination.

The post Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has applied for 571 vacant posts of lecturers first appeared on Job Idhar.