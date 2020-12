Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalised here after developing fever on Sunday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who tested Covid-19 positive this month, is being shifted to AIIMS, Delhi from Doon Hospital in Dehradun, the Chief Minister’s office informed on Monday. According to his physician NS Bisht, the infection has been detected in the Chief Minister’s chest.

