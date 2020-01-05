Uttar Pradesh: Six labourers killed in wall collapse at Jhansi

According to officials, the accident occurred in Laxmanpura village of Baruasagar area when the wall came down and the debris fell on the labourers working there.

The injured were rushed to Jhansi medical college hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, ex gratia of Rs three lakh for the families of each of the dead and Rs 50,000 to the injured was being extended by the person getting the wall constructed. Monetary help by the district administration as per the labour laws were also provided.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment to the injured.