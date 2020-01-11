Uttar Pradesh: 23 people injured in Kannauj bus accident

12 of them admitted at Medical College Tirwa while 11 others have been admitted at District hospital.

Two people were completely safe and were sent home.IG, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal told media that 18-20 people are still missing.

He further said some bodies have been found in the bus. but the that exact number of casualties can be determined after DNA test.

The accident took place around 09:30 pm on Friday near Ghinoi village. There were around 45 passengers in the bus which was on its way to Jaipur from Farrukhabad.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister have expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Kannauj.

Prime Minister in a tweet condoled the death of the ill fated passengers and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

UP state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two Lakh each to families of the deceased & Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the injured.

UP CM has asked for a report from the District Magistrate.