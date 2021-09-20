[User Guide] A Perfect Balance of Form and Function: How to Express Yourself With Your Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

With its compact form, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is designed to fit perfectly in your hand. Its various color options and large Cover Screen enable users to express their individuality, while features like Flex mode and Multi-Active Window take multitasking to the next level.

What are some of the ways that users can customize this attention-grabbing device to make it their own? How can they take full advantage of the foldable smartphone’s ‘hands-free’ experience? After spending some time with the device, Samsung Newsroom decided to answer those questions and more by putting together this quick user guide for those who want to get 120 percent out of the Galaxy Z Flip3.

[Question 1] What’s new with the trendiest Galaxy Z Flip3 yet



What stands out the most at first glance is the Galaxy Z Flip3’s Cover Screen. The 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display is about four times larger than the previous version. The model boasts a simple exterior that incorporates the Cover Screen and camera into a single area. The exterior of the smartphone features a simple and soft two-tone look, along with a unique coating that makes the design appear even more sophisticated. The black part is glossy, while the colored part is matte. When holding the smartphone, the power button can be reached with user’s thumb, making it easy to utilize the Cover Screen and its various features, even when the device is folded.

Samsung went to great lengths to refine the Galaxy Z Flip3’s form. The result is a design that not only looks soft, but feels soft as well. The front, back and sides have all been meticulously polished. The Hideaway Hinge, which allows users to flatten or fold the smartphone at various angles they want, is even slimmer than the previous version. The Galaxy Z Flip3 is designed to protect the hinge against dust and external particles, without compromising its beautiful design.

Various color options and accessories that are suited to users’ unique tastes add to the Galaxy Z Flip3’s external charm. With a total of seven colors1 – phantom black, green, lavender, cream, pink, white and gray – users have plenty of options to choose from. For those who enjoy decorating their phones, Samsung Electronics recommend taking a look at the device’s accessory lineup, which was launched in collaboration with various famous brands. Users can add various accessories for the device’s clear case, including a ring phone grip, a strap case, and various palettes.2 Users can apply these accessories to decorate their Galaxy Z Flip3 in a way that’s cute and unique.

[Question 2] How can you customize and use the much larger Cover Screen?

The Cover Screen of the Galaxy Z Flip3 has evolved from a means for displaying information like the time and date into a blank slate that can be used to show off user’s unique style. By accessing the Cover Screen’s Options menu under Settings, users can choose from a variety of clock types, wallpapers and colors. They can also select a photo or GIF from their gallery to make their Cover Screen their own.

The Cover Screen features all-new features to go with its larger size. Without having to unfold the phone to use the Main Screen, users can enjoy various features using the power button, the volume button, or by simply tapping on the screen. One of the most noticeable features allows users to check their notifications. Users can use the Cover Screen to check their messages and app notifications by pressing the power button and swiping to the right. Tap the screen to view up to eight lines of messages and notifications, and tap on ‘Open Application’ at the bottom if you’d like to use the app on the Main Screen right away.

Users can also customize the frequently used widgets that appear on the Cover Screen. Swiping screen to the left allows users to view various types of widgets, including options for music, the weather, their earphones, voice recordings, and more. By setting up the Galaxy Buds2 widget on the Cover Screen, you can easily activate the earbuds’ Active Noise Canceling (ANC) or Ambient Sound modes.

The features of the Cover Screen don’t end there. Swipe down and you’ll see a pop-up window that allows you to toggle between sound modes and adjust the brightness of the Cover Screen. Swipe up to see a list of cards you’ve registered with Samsung Pay. You also have the option to make payments offline right away using the power button’s fingerprint recognition function.3

The Quick Shot feature comes in handy when you have no time to unfold the smartphone and open up the camera. Quickly press on the volume button twice to trigger the shutter. You can also adjust the angle using the Cover Screen. Simply show your palm to the camera or press the volume button to take photos.

[Question 3] The foldable advantage: What’s so convenient about folding?

With its built-in hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip3 provides a foldable experience that doesn’t come with typical smartphones. Users can use their hands freely when the device is folded, without a stand, so they can truly enjoy a hands-free experience. The Galaxy Z Flip3’s Flex mode, in particular, offers users an even more convenient foldable experience.

Flex mode splits the screen when the phone is folded at certain angles. For example, Flex mode enables users to perform various other tasks while video calling using apps like Google Duo, or when watching clips on YouTube. Even if an application does not support Flex mode, users can manually set it to be used in split screen by going to Settings → Advanced Features → Labs and accessing the Flex mode panel.

With the Galaxy Z Flip3, you no longer have to worry about your hands shaking when you’re taking a selfie. Simply open the camera and fold the phone to easily take photos and videos. The Auto framing feature, which can be activated with a tap of the button in the bottom-right corner, is particularly handy when taking videos. Auto framing adjusts the format for taking photos and videos automatically according to the location and the number of people or objects in frame. If both the user and the subject of the photo want to view a preview of the video at the same time, all the user needs to do is tap the Dual Preview button at the top right hand corner of the screen.

[Question 4] What’s multitasking like with the Galaxy Z Flip3?

Say you’re watching a video and you find yourself wanting to look up something from the video and also reply to your friends’ messages. Multitasking support has become a must for smartphones, and this is where the Galaxy Z Flip3’s Multi-Active Window feature truly shines. With the Galaxy Z Flip3, users can take part in up to three different activities at the same time using the device’s Drag & Split function. While using an application, simply activate the Edge Panel on the righthand side and drag the two other apps that you need to use. You can adjust the size of the apps’ windows using the divider.

If you have a certain combination of apps that you frequently use, use the App Pair feature to launch them faster. All you need to do is tap the three dots in the middle of the app divider, and then tap the icon on the right. Tapping on the app combinations you’ve saved in the Edge Panel will instantly activate the exact same split screen. If an application does not support multiple windows, you can activate it yourself by going to Settings → Advanced Features → Labs.

The annoying lag that users used to experience when quickly switching between screens has also been reduced. Furthermore, you can enjoy an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz by going to Settings → Display → Motion Smoothness, and selecting the ‘Adaptive’ option. Selecting ‘Standard’ will fix the refresh rate at 60Hz, which can help preserve battery life.

[Question 5] Is the Galaxy Z Flip3 safe to use when you’re out and about, or when caught in unexpected weather?

Durability is a must when it comes to comfortably using smartphones regardless of location or weather. While the exterior of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is thinner and lighter than the previous version, it is much more durable when it comes to external shocks. This is because the materials that were used to cover the smartphone, including Armor Aluminum and the tempered Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus , are not easily damaged. This makes the smartphone less susceptible to damage, including bends and dents, which allows users to comfortably use their device without worrying about what would happen if they accidentally dropped it.

Users can enjoy peace of mind when using the Galaxy Z Flip3 even during unexpected weather. This is because the Galaxy Z Flip3 comes with an IPX8 rating for protection against liquid damage, which means that it can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. This allows users to do things like take selfies in water and watch videos even when they’re caught in the rain.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 checks every box in terms of delivering key smartphone features, while serving as a fashion accessory at the same time. This makes the Galaxy Z Flip3 the optimal choice for users who want to make their lives more vibrant or add a splash of color and convenience to their lives.

1 Available colors may vary by region

2 Available accessories may vary by region

3 Purchase options for Samsung Pay may vary by region

