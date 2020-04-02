Useful Tip To Get Your Air Conditioner Summer Ready

Summer’s round the corner and your AC needs service. As you’re home, and our service teams can’t reach you right now, here’s a useful tip that will help you get summer ready.

Let’s begin by cleaning the AC filters.

The air conditioner’s filter removes contaminants such as smoke, dust particles, pollen and grease to keep the air clean inside our homes. Regular cleaning of our AC filters also makes the AC energy efficient and ensures optimum performance. We recommend cleaning of filters once in every two weeks.

Take a look at how to do it.

We are full of hope that our service engineers will soon be back in action, and reaching your doorstep. Until then, we urge you to connect with us through our online Live Chat feature (https://bit.ly/2wPfyRl ) for any product queries or email us (https://www.samsung.com/in/support/email/).