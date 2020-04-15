Useful Tip for Smooth Performance of your Washing Machine

Grappling with all the household chores? Here are some quick tips to ensure that your washing machine is running efficiently.

As our service teams can’t reach you right now and scheduling product maintenance is currently difficult, here are some easy steps to clean the inlet filter of your washing machine.

With daily use, tiny articles and mineral deposits present in water may block the inlet filter of your Front load or Top load washing machine. This may cause inadequate supply of water and adversely affect the performance. We recommend cleaning the inlet filter once every two weeks.

Our service experts will be back soon. Until then, connect with us online

Chat with us: https://bit.ly/2wPfyRl

Email us: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/email/

Track your repair: https://www.samsung.com/in/support/your-service/track-repair/