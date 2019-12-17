US wants explanation for Turkey threat to close two bases

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday had threatened to close the Incirlik and Kurecik bases while speaking to a pro-government television channel. The two bases sit on Turkey’s southwest coast, near the border with Syria.



The US air force uses the air base at Incirlik for raids on positions held by the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria. The Kurecik base houses a major NATO radar station.



Esper told reporters that he would need to speak to his counterpart, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, to understand what they really mean.

WhatsApp Facebook Twitter