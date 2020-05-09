US Vice Prez Mike Pence’s Press Secretary tested COVID-19 positive

President Donald Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide, said he was not worried about the virus spreading in the White House. Spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive on Friday, had been in recent contact with Mike Pence but not with the President. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump Adviser.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working out of the White House.

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders.

President Trump said some staffers, who interact with him closely, would now be tested daily.

Mike Pence on Thursday said that both he and President Trump would now be tested daily as well.

