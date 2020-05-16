US to donate ventilators to India: Prez Donald Trump

President Trump said, the US and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. He added, the US stands with India and Prime Minister Modi during this pandemic and together will beat the invisible enemy. He recognized Indian-Americans as great scientists and researchers, who are contributing in the development of Corona virus vaccine.

He said, a COVID-19 vaccine would likely be available by the end of the year. Mr Trump announced appointing former head of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline to spearhead the vaccine development effort.

At Trump’s request, India had last month allowed the export of 50 million Hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America, the country worst hit by the pandemic.