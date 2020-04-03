Saturday , April 4 2020
US slams Pakistan court’s verdict in Daniel Pearl murder case

The US’ response comes after the Sindh High Court yesterday found Sheikh guilty of the lesser charge of kidnapping and commuted his death sentence to seven years in prison. The court also acquitted three others who were previously convicted.
 
In a tweet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells called the verdict an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere. 
 
United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner Anurima Bhargava said the verdict showed not only the lack of accountability for Pearl’s murder but also the misplaced priorities of the Pakistani legal system.

