US slams China, Russia veto on Syria aid as “Shameful”

A competing Russian resolution would have granted a 6-month extension while reducing the number of UN crossing points, but it failed to get the minimum 9 votes.

Humanitarian aid currently flows into Syria through UN-designated checkpoints in Turkey and Iraq without the formal permission of the regime in Damascus, but that authority is due to expire on January 10.

Germany, Belgium and Kuwait presented a resolution extending that authority for a year, winning the support of 13 council members but drawing the vetoes of Russia and China.

