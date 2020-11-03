US Secy of State condemns arrest of 8 pan-democratic politicians in Hong Kong

He said the United States strongly condemns the arrests of eight pan-democratic politicians in Hong Kong, including five sitting members of the Legislative Council. The arrest of these lawmakers six months after the incident in question is a clear abuse of law enforcement for political purposes.



Pompeo further said, the Hong Kong government’s harassment and intimidation of pro-democracy representatives and attempts to stifle dissent are stark examples of its ongoing complicity with the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party, which seeks to dismantle the promised autonomy of Hong Kong and eviscerate respect for human rights.



Till Monday, in a fresh crackdown against anti-establishment leaders, the Hong Kong Police detained eight opposition activists, including five lawmakers.

