US rejects Iraq request to discuss troop withdrawal

State Department official on Friday said that Washington is not willing to bow to Iraqi demands to withdraw its troops and any future discussions with Baghdad will be purely confined to the future structure of its forces in the country.

The recommitment to US troops in Iraq defies an Iraqi parliament vote last week demanding all US forces leave in the wake of the killing of the Iranian general by a drone strike in Baghdad.

The US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, said the US was only willing to discuss force reconfiguration with the Iraqis, and a greater contribution by Nato forces.

The State Department defended the US troop presence as aimed at fighting the Islamic State group.