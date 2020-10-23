US Presidential Polls: Trump and Biden exchange barbs over COVID-19 at final debate | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

During the debate, Trump insisted that Covid-19 would soon go away through medical breakthroughs and pointed to his own recovery. He defended his push to reopen the United States as soon as possible. He said, US has a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks.



Biden assailed President Trump as having no plan to stop a dark winter of coronavirus deaths. Biden said, anyone who’s responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States.



This was their second and final presidential debate before November 3 elections. Taking queue from the first meeting, the event organisers have muted both Trump and Biden while the other delivers responses to each of the six debate topics. Their first debate was punctuated by frequent interruptions, leaving the two men talking over each other.



Americans are set to elect a new president on November 3. At least 35 million people have already cast their ballots, more than a fourth of the total 2016 vote.

