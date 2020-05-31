US President Trump calls for expansion of G7

US President Donald Trump has said that he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group’s membership. President Trump said he has not yet set a new date, but it can take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations.



The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in June in the US. President Trump said he considers the G7 an outdated group that doesn’t properly represent what’s taking place in the world. The US President singled out India, Russia, Australia and South Korea as possible additions. The G7 members are US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and UK.

