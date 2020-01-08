US President Donald Trump:No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by Iran

“We suffered no casualties, our bases suffered minimal damages,” Trump said at a press briefing in the White House. “Iran appears to be standing down.” Trump further said Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons, promising harsher sanctions against Iran “unless it changes its behaviour”.

Iraq on Wednesday said Iran had given it advance notice of the missile attack on the United States forces believed to have killed 80 American soldiers, according to Baghdad’s claims. Iran’s supreme leader said a “slap in the face” was delivered to the United States, when the Islamic republic fired missiles at US troop bases in Iraq on Wednesday.

“Last night, a slap in the face was delivered,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state television. His remarks came after he had vowed “severe revenge” for a US drone strike that killed one of Iran’s top military commanders near Baghdad international airport last week.