US President Donald Trump to visit Taj Mahal tomorrow

From walls adorned with paintings reflecting the Braj culture and architectural heritage of Agra to massive billboards greeting US President Donald Trump along the route to the Taj Mahal, the city is all ready. President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will also be visiting Agra.After Ahmedabad says Namaste Trump, it will be Agra’s turn to welcome President Donald trump and First lady Melania Trump.

The city is giving finishing touches to the preparations to welcome the first family of the United States of America. On display will be the Braj culture.

Youngsters are busy making wall beautiful paintings.

The messages flashing across Agra capture the spirit of readiness. ‘Welcome to the land of Ram and Krishna’, ‘Greetings from people of Uttar Pradesh’, ‘Welcome to the land of immense investment opportunities’ and many more.