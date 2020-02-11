US President Donald Trump to arrive on state visit to India on Feb 24

This will be the President’s first visit to India. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump. An official release said that during the two-day visit, President Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Gujarat, and interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society.

Our correspondent reports the global strategic partnership between India and the US is based on trust, shared values, mutual respect and understanding, and marked by warmth and friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The relationship has further evolved under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, with significant progress in all areas including trade, defence, counter-terrorism, and energy. The visit will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to review progress in bilateral ties and further strengthen our strategic partnership.