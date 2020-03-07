US President Donald Trump signs USD 8.3B bill to fight coronavirus outbreak



The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.

The Senate passed the legislation yesterday to help tackle the outbreak in hopes of reassuring a fearful public and accelerating the government’s response to the virus. Thursday’s sweeping 96-1 vote in the senate had sent the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

After receiving the President’s signature, the plan more than triples the 2.5 billion US Dollars amount outlined by the White House, 10 days ago.