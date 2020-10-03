US President Donald Trump shifted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland

In his message, Donald Trump thanked his well-wishers for their support and said, he is doing very well.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. The development is likely to affect his hectic election campaign just weeks before the presidential polls.

Donald Trump’s campaign manager said, all campaign events involving the US President and his family will either be turned into virtual events or postponed until further notice.

The Vice Presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled. An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the 7th October debate in Salt Lake City.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Party’s vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday.