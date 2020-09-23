US President Donald Trump blasts China over COVID-19 at UNGA

U.S. President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that it “must hold China accountable for their actions” related to the COVID-19 pandemic, demanding that the United Nations must hold Beijing accountable for failing to contain the coronavirus that has killed nearly one million people across the world, including 2 lakh Americans.

The US president promised to distribute a vaccine and said: “We will defeat the virus, and we will end the pandemic” and enter a new era of prosperity, cooperation and peace.

After President Trump blasted China over the COVID-19 outbreak, China`s President Xi Jinping has responded to his allegations, calling for enhanced cooperation over the pandemic and stressing that China had no intention of fighting “either a Cold War or a hot war with any country.