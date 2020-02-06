US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate has acquitted President Trump on two articles of impeachment that are- abuse of power and obstruction to Congress. The Republican-majority Senate voted 52-48 to acquit him of abuse of power and 53-47 to acquit him of obstruction of Congress.

Democrats required two-thirds of votes in the 100-member House to impeach the president. The ruling Republican party has 53 seats while the Democrats have 47.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who was the party’s presidential nominee in 2012, voted against the president on the first charge, but followed the party line on the second article of impeachment. Rest of the members voted on party lines. Trump announced on Twitter that he will make a public statement on the matter on Thursday.