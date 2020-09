US Open Tennis: Victoria Azarenka sets up final clash with Naomi Osaka in Women’s Singles

In the semifinal, Azarenka defeated Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and ended Serena’s 24th Grand Slam singles title. In another semi final, Naomi Osaka of Japan beat American Jennifer Brady 7-6, 3-6, 6-3.

In Men’s Singles semifinals later tonight, while Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain will face Germany’s Alexander Zverev, Russian Daniil Medvedev will take on Dominic Thiem of Austria. The winners will meet in the final on Sunday.