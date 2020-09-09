Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / US Open: Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady advance to Semifinals

2018 champion Naomi Osaka of Japan advanced to the US Open semifinals for the second time in her career, ousting Shelby Rogers of the United States, 6-3, 6-4. 

American Jennifer Brady battled nerves to defeat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time.Brady, seeded 28th, beat her 23rd-seeded opponent 6-3, 6-2, in just 1hr 9min.

German fifth seeded ,Alexander Zverev advanced to the U.S. Open’s final four by rallying past No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 , 7-6, 6-3. Two impressive tie-breaks and a late break in the fourth set gave the German player victory.

