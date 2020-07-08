US notifies UN of decision to withdraw from WHO

Washington alleged that WHO misled the world resulting in deaths of over half a million people globally, including over 1 lakh 30 thousand in America.In April, the US stopped funding to WHO as the Trump administration reviewed the ties. A month later, President Donald Trump announced the US was terminating the relationship.

The US is the largest funder to the world health, contributing more than 450 million dollars per annum, while China’s contribution to the health body is about one-tenth of that of the US. The United States has been a party to the WHO Constitution since June 21,1948.